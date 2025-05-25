Pepiot (3-5) earned the win Sunday over the Blue Jays, allowing three hits and a walk across seven scoreless innings. He struck out five.

Pepiot was excellent Sunday, holding Toronto to just three singles in his first scoreless outing this season. While the win was Pepiot's first since April 26, he's now delivered four consecutive quality starts. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 3.55 with a 1.23 WHIP and 52:19 K:BB across 11 starts (63.1 innings) this year. Pepiot will look to keep the momentum going in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week in Houston.