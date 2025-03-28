Pepiot didn't factor into the decision in Friday's Opening Day game versus the Rockies. He allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out eight over six innings.

With Shane McClanahan (triceps) on the shelf, it was Pepiot who helped launch a new chapter in Rays' history with their opener at George M. Steinbrenner Field, the Yankees' Spring Training facility, which will be the Rays' home for 2025. Pepiot looked overpowering at times, but was wild in the fourth inning. After hitting Michael Toglia with an errant curveball, the righty threw a wild pitch which advanced Toglia another 90 feet. He would eventually cross home plate on a sacrifice fly by Kyle Farmer. Luckily, Tampa's offense came to life late and kept Pepiot out of the loss column. He is tentatively slated to face the Pirates his next time out.