Pepiot (3-2) yielded two hits over six shutout frames Monday, striking out seven and earning a win over the Brewers.

Pepiot was nearly untouchable Monday, allowing just one Brewer to reach scoring position. At one point, he retired 14 consecutive batters. He's produced three straight quality starts and four in his six appearances this year. Over his last outings, Pepiot has given up just two runs with an 18:5 K:BB through 18 innings. He'll carry a 3.12 ERA into his next start, which is projected to be at home against the Mets this weekend.