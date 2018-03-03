Schimpf was designated for assignment by the Rays on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays needed to clear a roster spot for the addition of Carlos Gomez, and Schimpf was the corresponding casualty. The 29-year-old will now look to latch on elsewhere as infield depth. Schimpf offers some solid pop, as evidenced by his 34 homers across 142 major-league games over the past two seasons, but that comes with an unsightly .195 average and 33.2 percent strikeout rate.