Rays' Ryan Schimpf: Designated for assignment
Schimpf was designated for assignment by the Rays on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Rays needed to clear a roster spot for the addition of Carlos Gomez, and Schimpf was the corresponding casualty. The 29-year-old will now look to latch on elsewhere as infield depth. Schimpf offers some solid pop, as evidenced by his 34 homers across 142 major-league games over the past two seasons, but that comes with an unsightly .195 average and 33.2 percent strikeout rate.
More News
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....