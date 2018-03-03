Schimpf was designated for assignment by the Rays on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays needed to clear a roster spot for the addition of Carlos Gomez, and Schimpf was the corresponding casualty. The 29-year-old will now look to latch on elsewhere as infield depth. Schimpf offers some solid pop, as evidenced by his 34 homers across 142 major-league games over the past two seasons, but that comes with an unsightly .195 average and 33.2 percent strikeout rate.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • charlie-blackmon.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 2.0

    Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...

  • francisco-lindor.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 2.0

    Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...

  • travis-shaw.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 2.0

    Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....