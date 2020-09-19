Sherriff tossed a scoreless ninth inning Friday against the Orioles to pick up his first save of the season.

Sherriff only needed nine pitches to get through the inning as he generated a ground out and two fly outs to pick up the easy save. The left-hander has not recorded a strikeout across 6.2 innings but still owns a perfect 0.00 ERA as he has induced a lot of light contact to get himself through his outings. Despite the early success and the save chance Friday, Sherriff should still primarily remain as one of the team's middle relievers to finish out the regular season.