Sherriff (1-0) was credited with the victory in a win over the Orioles on Wednesday, firing a clean eighth inning.

Recalled from the alternate training site in Port Charlotte earlier in the day, Sherriff was exceedingly sharp, firing 10 of his 11 pitches for strikes. The southpaw was making his first major-league appearance since 2018 with the Cardinals, and his flawless performance was certainly encouraging from the perspective of evaluating Sherriff's recovery from his 2018 Tommy John surgery. With fellow lefty Jalen Beeks (elbow) now lost for the remainder of the season, Sherriff could hold down a role on the big-league roster the rest of the way.