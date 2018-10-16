Sherriff (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sherriff spent most of the 2018 season with the Cardinals but was cut loose at the end of summer after undergoing Tommy John surgery in June. Given the timing of the surgery, it's unclear when -- or if -- the southpaw will return in 2019. Sherriff owns a 4.05 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB across 20 career big-league innings (parts of two seasons).

More News
Our Latest Stories