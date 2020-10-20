site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Ryan Sherriff: Joins World Series roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Sherriff was added to the Rays' World Series roster Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Sherriff hasn't played a part in the postseason thus far. He made 10 appearances in the regular season, throwing 9.2 scoreless innings, though he struck out just two batters.
