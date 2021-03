Sherriff has allowed an earned run on three hits across two innings while recording one strikeout in his first two Grapefruit League appearances.

The southpaw had a brief but impressive stint with the Rays last season, posting a 1-0 record, one save and an unblemished ERA across 9.2 innings over 10 appearances. Sherriff also worked a pair of scoreless frames in the postseason and could certainly carve out a middle-relief role in the coming campaign if the rest of his spring is impressive.