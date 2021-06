Sherriff, recalled from Triple-A Durham earlier in the day, fired a perfect eighth inning in a loss to the Rangers on Friday.

The journeyman reliever needed a scant eight pitches, six of which found the strike zone, to get through his first big-league inning appearance since April 2. Sherriff had been pitching relatively well at Durham (3.38 ERA across eight innings) and is likely to mostly see low-leverage work while up in the majors.