Sherriff was recalled by the Rays on Wednesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Sherriff was sent down by the Rays last week after he allowed four runs in a third of an inning to take the loss against the Nationals on June 30. He fared better across two appearances with Triple-A Durham and allowed no hits and one walk while striking out four in 1.2 innings. The southpaw has made just five appearances in the majors to begin the season but should be available out of the bullpen going forward.