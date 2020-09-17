Sherriff, who fired two scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit in an extra-inning loss to the Nationals on Wednesday, maintains an unblemished ERA across 5.2 innings over six appearances this season.

The southpaw has yet to record a strikeout and has yielded five hits, but he's been able to navigate the frequent contact with issue thus far. Part of the 30-year-old's success has stemmed from his ability to keep the ball down, as he's elicited 11 groundballs from the 20 batters that have made contact against him. Sherriff is likely to continue in a middle-to-later-inning role for the balance of the regular season.