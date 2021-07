The Rays selected Spikes with the 100th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A Tennessee commit from Georgia, Spikes has excellent bat speed from the right side of the plate. Standing at just five-foot-nine, he hasn't showcased much power to this point, but his quick bat could help him improve his slugging numbers going forward. With a very strong arm and quick feet, spikes should have a good chance to stick at shortstop.