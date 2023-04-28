site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Ryan Thompson: Activated from injured list
RotoWire Staff
Thompson was activated from the 15-day injured list by the Rays on Friday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.
Thompson wound up needing just a minimum stay on the injured list with a strained right lat. Zack Burdi was optioned to clear space on the roster and in the bullpen.
