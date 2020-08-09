The Rays recalled Thompson from their alternate training site Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
He'll assume the active roster spot of reliever Oliver Drake, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with right biceps tendinitis. Thompson has previously made five appearances for Tampa Bay this season, covering eight innings and giving up three runs (one earned) on nine hits and three walks while striking out five.
More News
-
Rays' Ryan Thompson: Delivers two scoreless frames•
-
Rays' Ryan Thompson: Starting Game 2•
-
Rays' Ryan Thompson: Slated to serve as 29th man•
-
Rays' Ryan Thompson: Sent to alternate training site•
-
Rays' Ryan Thompson: Earns spot on Opening Day roster•
-
Rays' Ryan Thompson: Making impression in summer camp•