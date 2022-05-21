Thompson allowed an unearned run on one hit and one walk while striking out two across two innings to blow a save Friday against Baltimore.

Thompson entered the game in the 11th inning with a one-run lead. He retired the first two batters he faced but ultimately surrendered an RBI single to Austin Hays. Thompson came back out for the 12th inning and set down the side in order. He could see an uptick in save chances if Andrew Kittredge (back) remains sidelined, though Brooks Raley would likely be first in line. Thompson has a mediocre 4.40 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with a 12:5 K:BB across 14.1 innings, though he has tallied two saves and three holds on the campaign.