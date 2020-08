Thompson (1-1) allowed two runs on two hits and no walks while striking out zero over one innings as he was charged with the loss Friday against the Blue Jays.

Thompson could serve as an opener for the Rays during the team's weekend series in Buffalo, but he got off on the wrong foot in the series opener as the Blue Jays were proficient offensively. The right-hander's ERA rose to 2.45 with a 5:4 K:BB over 11 innings across eight appearances to begin the season.