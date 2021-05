Thompson recorded his fifth hold in a win over the Angels on Wednesday, allowing one hit over 1.2 scoreless innings. He struck out two and also hit a batter.

Thompson worked in what amounted to a setup role behind Jeffrey Springs in the victory, garnering his second hold of the series in the process. The 28-year-old now has five straight scoreless appearances, a stretch during which he's secured his second win and three holds overall while lowering his ERA from 3.60 to 2.40.