Thompson was optioned to the Rays alternate site after starting Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He allowed one hit and zero walks over two scoreless innings while recording one strikeout. He didn't qualify for the decision.

The 28-year-old was recalled to serve as the 29th man for the twin bill, so he'll return to the alternate site despite the strong performance. Thompson has a 1.13 ERA and 1.50 WHIP through seven innings this season.