Thompson picked up the save, striking out the only batter he faced in a 2-1 win Thursday over Seattle.

Thompson entered the game with two on and two out and struck out Tom Murphy looking. It was the second save for the righty in as many chances. Andrew Kittredge has received the most save opportunities and Thompson is second, although Thursday's save opportunity only came about when a misplayed ball extended the inning. The 29-year-old has not allowed a run this season and has proven trustworthy in high-leverage situations.