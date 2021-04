Thompson (2-1) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out two to earn the win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Thompson relieved Ryan Yarbrough in the seventh inning while the game was still tied before the Rays took the lead, giving Thompson the win. The 28-year-old is a key setup reliever for the Rays this season. He has an ERA of 3.18 and two holds in 11.1 innings.