Thompson secured his third hold in a win over the Athletics on Tuesday, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout over a scoreless inning.

Thompson got 11 of his 16 pitches into the strike zone during a mostly efficient seventh inning, with the 28-year-old recording his fifth scoreless effort in his last six trips to the mound. The right-hander has blown both of the save chances he's been afforded thus far, but he's otherwise rewarded fantasy managers with a pair of victories, a 2.92 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP in addition to his trio of holds.