Rays' Ryan Thompson: Heads to IL with lat strain
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Thompson was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right lat strain, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.
There is no public timetable yet, but this is an injury that can sometimes cost pitchers multiple months. Trevor Kelley will join the Rays' bullpen in a corresponding move.
