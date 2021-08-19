Thompson (shoulder) fired a scoreless eighth inning in Triple-A Durham's win over Jacksonville on Wednesday, allowing a hit while recording two strikeouts.
Despite allowing a hit, Thompson couldn't have been more efficient in terms of location, as he fired all seven of his pitches for strikes. The 29-year-old's appearance Wednesday was actually the second of his rehab assignment, as he also logged a scoreless inning for the FCL Rays on Monday. Thompson's recent transfer to the 60-day injured list means he can't be activated before Aug. 27, meaning he should have a chance to make at least a couple of more appearances with the Bulls.