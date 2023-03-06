Thompson (triceps) walked a batter in a scoreless inning of relief Sunday in the Rays' 5-2 loss to the Orioles in Grapefruit League play.

The appearance marked the spring debut for Thompson, who closed the 2022 season on the 60-day injured list with right triceps inflammation. The injury may have prompted the Rays to ease Thompson back into action this spring, but the right-handed reliever looks as though he'll be fully ramped up by the time Opening Day arrives. He was a key piece in the middle-to-late innings for the Rays in 2022, logging a 3.80 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 39:11 K:BB in 42.2 frames while notching three wins, three saves and 10 holds.