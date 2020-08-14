Thompson was one of the candidates mentioned by manager Kevin Cash to serve as an opener during one of the two weekend games against the Blue Jays in Buffalo, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old's most recent trip to the mound came Tuesday against the Red Sox, an appearance during which he also secured his first big-league win. Thompson has already logged a trio of two-inning appearances in the early going of the season, so his arm should certainly be up to the task of logging the 1-to-2 innings manager Kevin Cash has typically asked his openers to cover in the past.