Thompson (1-0) was credited with the win in a victory over the Yankees on Sunday, firing a perfect ninth inning.

Thompson capped his whirlwind of a weekend off with his first big-league victory, flummoxing the Yankees for the second time in 24 hours. The 28-year-old had started the second game of Saturday's doubleheader and delivered a pair of scoreless frames in that contest, and after being optioned and then recalled from the alternate training site in Port Charlotte in a matter of hours, he came through in a much higher-leverage scenario Sunday by retiring the dangerous trio of D.J. LeMahieu, Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks in order and on just eight pitches. Thompson may well shuttle back and forth between the majors and the Rays' alternate site on additional occasions this season, but for the time being, he may remain up while Oliver Drake (biceps) is sidelined.