Thompson (1-0) was credited with the win in the Opening Day victory over the Marlins on Thursday, allowing a hit and no walks over a scoreless seventh inning. He struck out one.

Thompson made relatively quick work of the Marlins after taking over for Tyler Glasnow, notching first-pitch strikes against three of the four batters he faced and getting three swings and misses as well. The 28-year-old's strong start was an extension of his body of work this spring, when he posted a 1.59 ERA, 0.18 WHIP and .056 BAA across the 5.2 frames covering his six appearances.