Thompson retired the final two batters in Saturday's 3-1 win over Baltimore to secure the save Saturday.

Thompson was called upon to close out the contest with Tampa Bay holding a two-run lead in the ninth inning. The right-hander needed only five pitches to seal the victory and earn the first save of his big-league career. Thompson doesn't figure to be given many more save opportunities over the final week of the season, though Tampa Bay's unconventional ninth-inning approach leaves open the possibility that he could find himself in a similar situation at some point. Nonetheless, his 4.81 ERA and 1.48 WHIP suggest that there are better options to pursue if eyeing a target in the Tampa Bay bullpen.