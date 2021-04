Thompson recorded his second hold in a win over the Royals on Monday, firing 1.2 perfect innings during which he recorded a strikeout.

The right-hander allowed three runs (two earned) in two of his first three appearances of the season, but he's subsequently settled down to yield just one more across the six innings covering his next five outings. Monday's clean performance marked Thompson's third straight scoreless effort, all of at least one inning in duration.