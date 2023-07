Thompson was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

One day after being called up, Thompson will return to Durham. He appeared Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Phillies, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out a batter over one inning. In a corresponding move, Elvin Rodriguez had his contract selected from Triple-A and he'll replace Thompson in the major-league bullpen.