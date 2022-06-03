Thompson did not allow a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against the Rangers.

Thompson was called upon to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning and retired the side on just eight pitches to record his third save of the season. He hasn't earned a high-leverage role with his performances of late, as he's allowed 13 earned runs across his last 8.2 innings. Despite those struggles, the Rays continue to rotate pitchers through the closer role so Thompson could pick up spare saves while Andrew Kittredge (back) remains sidelined.