Thompson was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Monday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Thompson has split time pretty evenly between Triple-A and the majors this season. He has a 3.26 ERA and 61.4 percent groundball rate in 19.1 innings at Triple-A and a 6.11 ERA in 17.2 innings in the big leagues. He should work in low-leverage situations.