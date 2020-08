Thompson was optioned to the Rays' alternate training site after Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

The 28-year-old earned a spot on the Opening Day roster, but he'll head to the alternate site with rosters shrinking from 30 players to 28 players. Thompson made four appearances and allowed one run on eight hits with four strikeouts and three walks over six innings.