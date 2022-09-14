Thompson (triceps) has been diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right elbow and will be shut down for the rest of the season, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Thompson has been on the injured list since the end of August due to right triceps inflammation, and he recently experienced discomfort in his elbow while throwing. In spite of his shutdown, he's expected to be ready for spring training in 2023. Over 47 relief appearances in 2022, Thompson converted three of eight save chances while picking up 10 holds with a 3.80 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 42.2 innings.