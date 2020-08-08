Thompson will be called up by the Rays on Saturday to serve as the 29th man in the team's doubleheader against the Yankees, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

While Tyler Glasnow will start the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, manager Kevin Cash said that the team plans to have a bullpen game during Game 2. Although Thompson was just optioned to the Rays' alternate training site Wednesday, he'll rejoin the major-league club to help serve as an extra arm for the twin bill. Following Saturday's games, the right-hander should return to the alternate training site.