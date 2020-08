Thompson will start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Thompson was called up Saturday to serve as the 29th man for the Rays, and he'll begin the game on the mound as both teams plan to rely heavily on their bullpen during Game 2 of the twin bill. The right-hander has made four appearances in the majors this year, allowing one run on eight hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings.