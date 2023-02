Thompson (triceps) lost his arbitration case against the Rays on Saturday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Thompson will make $1 million next season. He recorded a 3.80 ERA in 42.2 innings last season and picked up three saves, but he missed the final month of the season with right triceps inflammation and a stress reaction in his right elbow. Assuming he proves his health this spring, he should find a role somewhere in the middle of the Rays' bullpen.