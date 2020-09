Thompson (1-2) took the loss against the Yankees on Tuesday, allowing three earned runs on three hits over 1.1 innings. He struck out one.

Thompson threw only 16 of 27 pitches for strikes and allowed a bases-clearing double to Gio Urshela in which both the third baseman and Todd Frazier were able to cross the plate on errors. The 28-year-old's stumble snapped a four-appearance scoreless streak for Thompson, who saw his ERA bump up from 3.18 to 4.42 on Tuesday.