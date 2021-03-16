Thompson, who was credited with a hold in a Grapefruit League win over the Red Sox on Monday, has yet to allow a run across 2.2 innings over three spring appearances.

The right-hander also has a couple of strikeouts and has yet to issue a walk, helping him to make an excellent impression overall after holding his own during a rookie 2020 campaign in which he produced a 4.44 ERA across 25 appearances (one start). Thompson's early spring form appears to put him on relatively firm footing for an Opening Day roster spot, although he'll naturally have to continue generating a similar caliber of performance during the balance of the exhibition slate to lock in his chances.