Rays' Ryan Vilade: Homer in start

Vilade went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer during the Rays' 3-0 win over the Rangers on Wednesday

Vilade extended the lead in the first inning with a two-run shot off of MacKenzie Gore. The super-utility man is still looking for everyday playing time, but is helping his case by hitting two homers in his last four games. This season, Village has a .804 OPS with nine home runs and 35 RBI in 159 at-bats. The 27-year-old's night was cut short after being replaced by Victor Mesa in right field in the seventh.