Rays' Ryan Weber: Called up to big leagues
Weber was chosen to join Tampa Bay's major-league roster Sunday.
The Rays made this move after Brad Miller (groin) was put on the 10-day disabled list. Weber started the season at Triple-A Durham, and will likely contribute out of the bullpen. He owns a 5.00 ERA across 68.1 innings at the big-league level.
