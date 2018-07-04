Rays' Ryan Weber: Contract purchased from minors
Weber had his contract selected from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday.
Weber will join the 40-man roster in order to provide another arm that can take the mound as a starter or long reliever. Over the course of 16 appearances -- nine starts -- with Triple-A Durham this year, he's logged a 2.23 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 68.2 innings. In order to make room on the roster, Wilmer Font was transferred to the 60-day DL (lat).
