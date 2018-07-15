The Rays designated Weber for assignment Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

In 2018, Weber churned out a 2.05 ERA in 74.2 innings at Triple-A Durham but was saddled with a 5.06 ERA in 5.1 big-league frames. The 27-year-old will either land at a minor-league assignment at Durham or get a chance to find a depth role with another organization via trade or free agency.

