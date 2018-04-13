Rays' Ryan Weber: Designated for assignment
Weber was designated for assignment by the Rays on Friday.
Weber was removed from his spot on the Rays' 40-man roster in order to make room for outfielder Johnny Field. In just one appearance out of the bullpen this season, Weber allowed one earned run off one hit and one walk against the White Sox on Tuesday. He will remain with Triple-A Durham unless claimed off waivers by another organization.
