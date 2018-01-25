Weber signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Weber missed the majority of the 2017 campaign with a right biceps strain, which he suffered in his lone appearance for the Mariners last season. Prior to injuring himself, the 27-year-old righty earned himself a promotion to the majors thanks to an impressive 0.85 ERA and 0.76 WHIP across 31.2 innings with Triple-A Tacoma. Weber will likely open the season as organizational pitching depth, though he could work his way into contention for a roster spot with a strong spring.