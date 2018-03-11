Rays' Ryan Weber: Reassigned to minors camp
The Rays reassigned Weber to their minor-league camp Sunday.
As a member of the Mariners organization last season, Weber tossed 35.1 innings between Triple-A Tacoma and the big leagues while missing extended time with a right biceps injury. Though he entered the offseason healthy, Weber's relatively unimpressive track record in the majors and minors resulted in him settling for a minor-league deal with the Rays. Look for him to settle into a rotation role or work in long relief for Triple-A Durham for most of the 2018 campaign.
