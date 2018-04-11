Weber was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Weber will head back to the minors after a brief stay with the Rays that saw him appear in just one game. He allowed three runs (one earned) on one hit and a walk while recording just one out. The 27-year-old will shuttle back to the minors until additional bullpen help is needed again at the major-league level.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories