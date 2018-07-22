Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Absorbs loss in four frames
Yarbrough (8-5) took the loss Saturday in four innings of work, during which he allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out three Marlins.
Taking the mound after Tampa Bay opener Ryne Stanek, Yarbrough allowed the tallies in the fourth on a Martin Prado double and a Miguel Rojas groundout. The southpaw's ERA stands at 3.65 with an 8.4 K/9 and 3.3 BB/9, and his 13 decisions so far put him in position to remain a decent target as second-half streamers chase wins.
