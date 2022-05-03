Yarbrough (groin) was activated from the 10-day injured list and is starting Tuesday against the Athletics, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The left-hander is back from the injured list as expected and will make his season debut after landing on the shelf with a groin injury April 10. Yarbrough was built up to 59 pitches in his final rehab start with Triple-A Durham last week, so he'll likely be limited to around 70-to-80 pitches Tuesday.